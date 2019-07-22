Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $1.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.50 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $730,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $4.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $6.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.66 million to $35.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 2,900.81%.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $54.25.

ALBO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 20,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,087. The company has a market cap of $339.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 14,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

