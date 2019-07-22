Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. BMC Stock posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $825.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.62%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 13,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. BMC Stock has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.15.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $218,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Bullock acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

