WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.72. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,996. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 75,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $3,247,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,808 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $600,483.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,028.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,346 shares of company stock worth $10,779,390. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 259.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

