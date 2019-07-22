WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,144.67 ($14.96).

WPP stock opened at GBX 916.80 ($11.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 973.20.

In other WPP news, insider Cindy Rose bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £76,080 ($99,412.00). Also, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

