Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com is bearing the brunt of increasing investments on product development, infrastructure and platform, which are anticipated to drag down the company’s bottom-line in the near term. Moreover, expenses on development of a new campus and headquarters at Tel Aviv, Israel is likely to weigh on margins. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market which is reportedly the fastest growing retail e-commerce market remains a concern. Moreover, stiff competition from peers adds to its woes. Also, the company focuses on the SMB segment which is more susceptible to macro-economic headwinds. However, robust increase in ARPS, net premium subscriptions and registered users hold promise. Further, Wix continues to launch user-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, which adds to its user base.”

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $145.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $149.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $174.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.98 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 18.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 671,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,820,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 78.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 715,411 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,489,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 35.9% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 881,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 232,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

