Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.75-15.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $14.75-$15.50 EPS.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,703. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.80. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $152.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

