Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.38.

NYSE VNO opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $534.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.32 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 476.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

