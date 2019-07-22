Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.03 million and a PE ratio of 25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.70).

In related news, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 11,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of £171.69 ($224.34) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,685.27 ($2,598,569.54).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

