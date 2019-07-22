Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 264.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $243,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

