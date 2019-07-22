Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Veoneer alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.85.

NYSE VNE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 17.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,914,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Veoneer by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veoneer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veoneer (VNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.