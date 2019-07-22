ValuEngine Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.62.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $237.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $247.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $293,901,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,524 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $88,413,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $102,483,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 317,444 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.