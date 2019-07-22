ValuEngine Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.62.
CP opened at $237.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $247.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.68%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $293,901,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,524 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $88,413,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $102,483,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 317,444 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
