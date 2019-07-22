USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $16.83.
USA Technologies Company Profile
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
