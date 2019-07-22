USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

