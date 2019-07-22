United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

UBSI opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 68,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 135,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

