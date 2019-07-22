Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We are attracted to Atlantic Union’s markets and the company’s competitive position in those markets. Atlantic Union stands to benefit significantly from any disruption in Virginia and has worked hard to build the infrastructure and processes to become Virginia’s regional bank. As such, the outlook for Atlantic Union is favorable. Shares may gap away from peers if growth accelerates beyond expectations, and we suggest investors with a longer time horizon continue to hold their positions or even accumulate at current levels. However, we have a Neutral rating, and suggest investors with a shorter time horizon wait for unwarranted declines in the price of the stock or upward market movements in which AUB shares do not participate to become constructive in the shares.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.10 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.45 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,868,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,384,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,593,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,641,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

