Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.47.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.77. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $31,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $201,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.