UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,536.87 ($20.08).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,646.40 ($21.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,658 ($21.66). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.94. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, with a total value of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 482 shares of company stock valued at $755,935.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.