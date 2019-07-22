UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yunji in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 898.85 ($11.75).

LON BOY opened at GBX 761.50 ($9.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 796.19. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,056 ($13.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Bodycote news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 61,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21), for a total value of £530,947.56 ($693,777.03).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

