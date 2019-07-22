UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,080 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oddo Securities downgraded easyJet to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.59).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 942.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other easyJet news, insider John Barton bought 11,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,220 ($129,648.50). Insiders bought 11,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,608 in the last 90 days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

