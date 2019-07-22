TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRUE. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

TRUE opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $544.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.57.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $41,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,117.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

