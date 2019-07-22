Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $600.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.51. Triple-S Management had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $787.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after buying an additional 112,411 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 66,901 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 37,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

