Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Shares of GTS stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $600.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after buying an additional 112,411 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 66,901 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 37,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.