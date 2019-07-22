TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

TSLX stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 7.74%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

