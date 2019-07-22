TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at CIBC

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital cut TORC Oil and Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.44.

TOG stock opened at C$4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.94 million and a P/E ratio of 50.25. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$144.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from TORC Oil and Gas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 323.46%.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

