The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of RUBI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $371.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 89,435 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $552,708.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 15,309 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $97,518.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,231.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,034 shares of company stock worth $1,656,259. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

