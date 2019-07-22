Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.49 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $176,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,429.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $240,966.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 304,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.