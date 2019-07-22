Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.79.

NYSE TPX opened at $77.22 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $30,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $253,255.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,755 shares of company stock worth $1,973,603 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

