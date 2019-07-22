TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12. TDK has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

