TD Securities Lowers Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $68.47 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.40). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 507.95% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

