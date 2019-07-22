Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,945,831.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

