Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Summit Materials stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.42 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

