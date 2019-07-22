STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.65 ($21.69).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €16.32 ($18.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.04. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.