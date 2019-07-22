SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,085. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $484.64 million and a P/E ratio of -26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $162,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,208. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.