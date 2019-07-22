SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of SemGroup stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. SemGroup has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $937.85 million, a PE ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.43.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $567.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SemGroup will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

