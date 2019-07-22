SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on SEA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 757 ($9.89).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 751.60 ($9.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732.30. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford sold 97,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total value of £698,671.44 ($912,937.99). Also, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,303 shares of company stock valued at $153,263,714.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.