SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC cut shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €121.65 ($141.46).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €112.00 ($130.23) on Thursday. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion and a PE ratio of 41.04.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

