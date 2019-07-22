Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.40 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.90 ($35.93).

EVK opened at €25.76 ($29.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.94. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

