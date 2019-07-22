Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Top pick” Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nice to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 149.29 ($1.95).

Shares of PMO stock opened at GBX 77.96 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $646.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.09.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

