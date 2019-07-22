Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$3.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Laurentian cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.88.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.22. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$453.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

