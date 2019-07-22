Reviewing Piedmont Lithium (PLL) and Its Peers

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Piedmont Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A -$9.95 million -5.26 Piedmont Lithium Competitors $1.80 billion $230.45 million 20.58

Piedmont Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium Competitors 14.09% 8.00% 14.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Piedmont Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium Competitors 310 965 1085 36 2.35

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium rivals beat Piedmont Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

