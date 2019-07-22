Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,900 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,238.89 ($94.59).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,583 ($86.02) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,413.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.

In related news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, with a total value of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total value of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

