Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,900 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,238.89 ($94.59).
Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,583 ($86.02) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,413.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.