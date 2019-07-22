Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Qumu had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 13,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,682. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

