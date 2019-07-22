Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Quanex Building Products reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanex Building Products.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 163,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,022. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $591.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

