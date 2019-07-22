QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $75.00 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,366 shares of company stock worth $36,635,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

