PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PHM opened at $33.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $311,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $803,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 95,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $3,008,087.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 334,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,972.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,803 shares of company stock worth $6,265,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Engie to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

