Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.