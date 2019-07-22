Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFPT. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.60.

PFPT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38. Proofpoint has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $281,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,055.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,913. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

