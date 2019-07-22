Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £662,400 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.53), for a total value of £662,400 ($865,542.92).

LON POLR opened at GBX 578 ($7.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 578. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 698 ($9.12).

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on POLR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Blancco Technology Group from GBX 154 ($2.01) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.