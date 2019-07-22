Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at CIBC

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGF. Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Pengrowth Energy presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$0.64.

TSE:PGF opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Pengrowth Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.95.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$128.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

