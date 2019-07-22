Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

