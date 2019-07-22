Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.25.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

