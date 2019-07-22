Ourcoin Price Tops $0.0097 (OUR)

Ourcoin (CURRENCY:OUR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Ourcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. Ourcoin has a market cap of $5,980.00 and approximately $17,806.00 worth of Ourcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ourcoin has traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00297484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.01719463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00117019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About Ourcoin

Ourcoin’s total supply is 931,510 coins and its circulating supply is 617,697 coins. Ourcoin’s official website is ourplatform.io . Ourcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ourcoin1

Ourcoin Coin Trading

Ourcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ourcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ourcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ourcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

